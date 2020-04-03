7324 CARROLL AVE

Amenities

Prime commercial (C2 General Commercial) zoned retail space with approximately 3500 square feet of retail space that can be all open space or divided. Plenty of additional storage in the basement. Potential for rooftop cafe at the rear of the roof too. 15 foot high ceilings lend an air of grandeur to this 1932 double-wide storefront close to a high traffic count intersection of Carroll and Philadelphia Avenues. It enjoys 40 feet of street frontage and has parking for up to 5 cars in the rear of the building. Meter parking in front and side streets do not have zoned parking. Located in the Historic District of Takoma Park at the intersection of Route 195 and Route 410, it's just 0.8 of a mile from Takoma Metro Station (5 minutes by car and 15 minutes walk). Multiple buses stop close by. It's also within an easy walk of many residential homes, condos, and rentals. The neighborhood has a very supportive Old Takoma Business Association that promotes many business-focused events that drive customers to you. Offered at $8450 per month Triple Net - tenant pays all utilities, Property Taxes, and Insurance. The owner maintains the building. Flexible lease terms available with 5 years or 10-year lease preferred. The last use was as a Hot Yoga Studio. The tenant may be responsible for obtaining new Use and Occupancy Permit if the business type is changed. A great opportunity in a happening location!