All apartments in Takoma Park
Find more places like 7324 CARROLL AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Takoma Park, MD
/
7324 CARROLL AVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:39 PM

7324 CARROLL AVE

7324 Carroll Avenue · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Takoma Park
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7324 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$8,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
yoga
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
Prime commercial (C2 General Commercial) zoned retail space with approximately 3500 square feet of retail space that can be all open space or divided. Plenty of additional storage in the basement. Potential for rooftop cafe at the rear of the roof too. 15 foot high ceilings lend an air of grandeur to this 1932 double-wide storefront close to a high traffic count intersection of Carroll and Philadelphia Avenues. It enjoys 40 feet of street frontage and has parking for up to 5 cars in the rear of the building. Meter parking in front and side streets do not have zoned parking. Located in the Historic District of Takoma Park at the intersection of Route 195 and Route 410, it's just 0.8 of a mile from Takoma Metro Station (5 minutes by car and 15 minutes walk). Multiple buses stop close by. It's also within an easy walk of many residential homes, condos, and rentals. The neighborhood has a very supportive Old Takoma Business Association that promotes many business-focused events that drive customers to you. Offered at $8450 per month Triple Net - tenant pays all utilities, Property Taxes, and Insurance. The owner maintains the building. Flexible lease terms available with 5 years or 10-year lease preferred. The last use was as a Hot Yoga Studio. The tenant may be responsible for obtaining new Use and Occupancy Permit if the business type is changed. A great opportunity in a happening location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7324 CARROLL AVE have any available units?
7324 CARROLL AVE has a unit available for $8,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7324 CARROLL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7324 CARROLL AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7324 CARROLL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7324 CARROLL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Takoma Park.
Does 7324 CARROLL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7324 CARROLL AVE does offer parking.
Does 7324 CARROLL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7324 CARROLL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7324 CARROLL AVE have a pool?
No, 7324 CARROLL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7324 CARROLL AVE have accessible units?
No, 7324 CARROLL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7324 CARROLL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7324 CARROLL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7324 CARROLL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7324 CARROLL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7324 CARROLL AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Takoma Park 2 BedroomsTakoma Park Apartments with Parking
Takoma Park Apartments with PoolTakoma Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Takoma Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VA
Savage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity