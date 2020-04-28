7203 CENTRAL AVENUE

Amenities

STUNNING! Remodeled SF Colonial 3 bed/2 bath in Sought after Takoma Park, AVL 6/1. Walk to Historic Takoma Park, shops/Rest. Quiet street w/easy access to all major roads/Metro. Bike trail/2 parks close by. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen; granite, stainless steel, hardwoods throughout, lower bath renovated, New Windows, New Roof, New HVAC, New Hot Water Heater; Sauna in Basement. Large open backyard w/patio & fire pit, screed in porch off Living Room and trex deck to back yard. Attic w/Ample storage. Will not last!!