Takoma Park, MD
1102 KINGWOOD DR
1102 KINGWOOD DR

1102 Kingswood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Kingswood Drive, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice home in ready to move in condition. Home freshly painted and cleaned. Yard is all fenced in. Separate dinning and lovely enclosed porch to living room. Fully finished basement with full bath. House is close to public transportation and shopping. Good credit is required and also $50 nonrefundable application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 KINGWOOD DR have any available units?
1102 KINGWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 1102 KINGWOOD DR have?
Some of 1102 KINGWOOD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 KINGWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
1102 KINGWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 KINGWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 1102 KINGWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Takoma Park.
Does 1102 KINGWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 1102 KINGWOOD DR offers parking.
Does 1102 KINGWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 KINGWOOD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 KINGWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 1102 KINGWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 1102 KINGWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 1102 KINGWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 KINGWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 KINGWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 KINGWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 KINGWOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.

