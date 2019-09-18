Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1016 Heather Ave Available 10/01/19 3 Bed 3.5 Bath - Takoma Park Colonial - Walk to Sligo Creek Park / Downtown - This Takoma Park colonial located on a wooded cul-de-sac is only 1 mile from Downtown Takoma Park and 1.5 miles from the Takoma Park Metro.



Inside the front door on the main floor is a spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace, half bathroom, kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to the dining room. The dining room leads out to screen-in porch (with power), rear deck, additional screened-in area (with power), and fenced in the back yard.



Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom with shower, 2 more nicely sized bedrooms, and a full bath in the hallway with tub.



The lower floor features a family room, storage area, laundry room with front load washer/dryer, and another full bathroom with shower.



Best of all this home is walking distance to Sligo Creek Parks bike trails, walking trails, playgrounds, and easy access to commuter routes (29, 495, Georgia Ave, New Hampshire, University Ave).



Lease terms:

*50 application fee required

*1-month rent security deposit required

*No smoking

*Min 12-month lease

*Pets are accepted on a case by case basis (50 pounds or less)

*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)

*Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and landscaping



(RLNE5113973)