Takoma Park, MD
1016 Heather Ave
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

1016 Heather Ave

1016 Heather Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Heather Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1016 Heather Ave Available 10/01/19 3 Bed 3.5 Bath - Takoma Park Colonial - Walk to Sligo Creek Park / Downtown - This Takoma Park colonial located on a wooded cul-de-sac is only 1 mile from Downtown Takoma Park and 1.5 miles from the Takoma Park Metro.

Inside the front door on the main floor is a spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace, half bathroom, kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to the dining room. The dining room leads out to screen-in porch (with power), rear deck, additional screened-in area (with power), and fenced in the back yard.

Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom with shower, 2 more nicely sized bedrooms, and a full bath in the hallway with tub.

The lower floor features a family room, storage area, laundry room with front load washer/dryer, and another full bathroom with shower.

Best of all this home is walking distance to Sligo Creek Parks bike trails, walking trails, playgrounds, and easy access to commuter routes (29, 495, Georgia Ave, New Hampshire, University Ave).

Lease terms:
*50 application fee required
*1-month rent security deposit required
*No smoking
*Min 12-month lease
*Pets are accepted on a case by case basis (50 pounds or less)
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)
*Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and landscaping

(RLNE5113973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Heather Ave have any available units?
1016 Heather Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 1016 Heather Ave have?
Some of 1016 Heather Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Heather Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Heather Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Heather Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Heather Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Heather Ave offer parking?
No, 1016 Heather Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1016 Heather Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 Heather Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Heather Ave have a pool?
No, 1016 Heather Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Heather Ave have accessible units?
No, 1016 Heather Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Heather Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Heather Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Heather Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1016 Heather Ave has units with air conditioning.
