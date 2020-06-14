501 MARION QUIMBY DR #A-1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

First floor Kent Island condominium in the Thompson Creek Condo community features a master bedroom with attached bathroom, a second bedroom and full hallway bathroom, living room with wood burning fireplace and sliders to the deck and storage closet, and a lovely kitchen with breakfast bar. Washer/dryer in unit. Hardwood floors and carpeted. Walk to Thompson Creek, restaurants, and shopping. Easy access to Route 50. Landlord will allow one dog up to 25 pounds OR one cat. Professionally painted in 2019 a light neutral color. Available for immediate occupancy.