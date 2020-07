Amenities

WOW, does this unit shine! Hard to find 3 bedroom unit with new kitchen cabinets & stainless steel appliances. The large farm sink really makes this kitchen pop. There is vinyl plank flooring in the living room, hall & all bedrooms along with a vaulted ceiling in the living room which features a slider to the balcony & a cozy fireplace. Living room & master bedroom each offer a nice ceiling fan. Fresh paint & new blinds. Nice pond view. This one won't last long.