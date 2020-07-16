44215 Devonshire Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This pet friendly single family home is 2 stories with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage. On the first floor you will find access to the 2 car garage with plenty of storage room, a hardwood living area with a gas fire place and backdoor access to a large deck, a half bathroom, a lovely dining area, and an upgraded kitchen with recessed lighting throughout containing new appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and granite counter tops. Washer and dryer are provided The upper level contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, with the master bedroom and bathroom just at the end of the hall from them. With ceiling fans throughout. Outside you will find a detached shed with electric perfect for a small private work space. Located in Wildewood, close to Pax River, shopping, entertainment, medical and schools. No Housing Vouchers accepted.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: Allowed with deposit (Cats will be Case By Case



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 1-3 year leases accepted



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.