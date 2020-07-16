All apartments in St. Mary's County
44215 Devonshire Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:44 PM

44215 Devonshire Way

44215 Devonshire Way · (301) 744-8700
Location

44215 Devonshire Way, St. Mary's County, MD 20619

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This pet friendly single family home is 2 stories with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage. On the first floor you will find access to the 2 car garage with plenty of storage room, a hardwood living area with a gas fire place and backdoor access to a large deck, a half bathroom, a lovely dining area, and an upgraded kitchen with recessed lighting throughout containing new appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and granite counter tops. Washer and dryer are provided The upper level contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, with the master bedroom and bathroom just at the end of the hall from them. With ceiling fans throughout. Outside you will find a detached shed with electric perfect for a small private work space. Located in Wildewood, close to Pax River, shopping, entertainment, medical and schools. No Housing Vouchers accepted.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Allowed with deposit (Cats will be Case By Case

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 1-3 year leases accepted

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44215 Devonshire Way have any available units?
44215 Devonshire Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44215 Devonshire Way have?
Some of 44215 Devonshire Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44215 Devonshire Way currently offering any rent specials?
44215 Devonshire Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44215 Devonshire Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 44215 Devonshire Way is pet friendly.
Does 44215 Devonshire Way offer parking?
Yes, 44215 Devonshire Way offers parking.
Does 44215 Devonshire Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44215 Devonshire Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44215 Devonshire Way have a pool?
No, 44215 Devonshire Way does not have a pool.
Does 44215 Devonshire Way have accessible units?
No, 44215 Devonshire Way does not have accessible units.
Does 44215 Devonshire Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 44215 Devonshire Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44215 Devonshire Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 44215 Devonshire Way does not have units with air conditioning.
