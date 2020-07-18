All apartments in St. Mary's County
21306 JETTISON COURT
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:29 AM

21306 JETTISON COURT

21306 Jettison Court · (888) 860-7369
Location

21306 Jettison Court, St. Mary's County, MD 20653

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2806 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate! Like-new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with two car attached garage only minutes from Pax River NAS. High ceilings, gorgeous hardwood flooring, custom paint, white kitchen with granite and stainless, the list goes on. Fully finished basement includes a rec room, bedroom, and full bath. What are you waiting for, you've got to see this one in person! *Showings should follow all current COVID-19 guidance, to include masks. Please remove shoes upon entering. No pets, no smoking. Minimum 2.5x income to rent, min 650 credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21306 JETTISON COURT have any available units?
21306 JETTISON COURT has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21306 JETTISON COURT have?
Some of 21306 JETTISON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21306 JETTISON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
21306 JETTISON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21306 JETTISON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 21306 JETTISON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Mary's County.
Does 21306 JETTISON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 21306 JETTISON COURT offers parking.
Does 21306 JETTISON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21306 JETTISON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21306 JETTISON COURT have a pool?
No, 21306 JETTISON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 21306 JETTISON COURT have accessible units?
No, 21306 JETTISON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 21306 JETTISON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21306 JETTISON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 21306 JETTISON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 21306 JETTISON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
