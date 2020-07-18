21306 JETTISON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate! Like-new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with two car attached garage only minutes from Pax River NAS. High ceilings, gorgeous hardwood flooring, custom paint, white kitchen with granite and stainless, the list goes on. Fully finished basement includes a rec room, bedroom, and full bath. What are you waiting for, you've got to see this one in person! *Showings should follow all current COVID-19 guidance, to include masks. Please remove shoes upon entering. No pets, no smoking. Minimum 2.5x income to rent, min 650 credit score.