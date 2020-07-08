All apartments in South Laurel
Location

8247 Imperial Drive, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Amazing 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 bath Townhome in Laurel! Main level of townhome has gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the entry way foyer with a spacious hallway closet. This luxury townhome also features a large eat-in kitchen with updated appliances and recess lighting.The main level includes a separate dining room and living room with crown molding. The upper level has three spacious carpeted bedrooms, which includes a master suite, dual closets, and a full master bath with tiled flooring, tub/shower. This home also has utility/laundry room with a washer/dryer and additional room for storage. Basement opens to fully fenced backyard with patio area for entertaining.

Pets are welcome with an additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5782509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8247 Imperial Dr have any available units?
8247 Imperial Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8247 Imperial Dr have?
Some of 8247 Imperial Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8247 Imperial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8247 Imperial Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8247 Imperial Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8247 Imperial Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8247 Imperial Dr offer parking?
No, 8247 Imperial Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8247 Imperial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8247 Imperial Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8247 Imperial Dr have a pool?
No, 8247 Imperial Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8247 Imperial Dr have accessible units?
No, 8247 Imperial Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8247 Imperial Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8247 Imperial Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8247 Imperial Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8247 Imperial Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

