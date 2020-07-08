8247 Imperial Dr

Amenities

Amazing 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 bath Townhome in Laurel! Main level of townhome has gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the entry way foyer with a spacious hallway closet. This luxury townhome also features a large eat-in kitchen with updated appliances and recess lighting.The main level includes a separate dining room and living room with crown molding. The upper level has three spacious carpeted bedrooms, which includes a master suite, dual closets, and a full master bath with tiled flooring, tub/shower. This home also has utility/laundry room with a washer/dryer and additional room for storage. Basement opens to fully fenced backyard with patio area for entertaining.



Pets are welcome with an additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5782509)