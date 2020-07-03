12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated colonial in Laurel, available May 1 2020. Extensive hardscaping in back yard offers private outdoor retreat. Multi-tiered decking with built-in planter boxes, benches and multiple areas for tables and/or seating. Yard backs to Pheasant Run Park - walk thru the park from your back yard and enjoy the peaceful scenery. Inside features large living room, formal dining room plus family room with hardwood floors and pellet stove. Fully updated kitchen with stainless appliances, eat-in / table space, corian countertops, ceramic tile backsplash and updated lighting. Half bath on main level. 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Master bedroom has fully updated master bath attached with ceramic tile floors and shower with glass doors. All bathrooms include ceramic tile flooring. 2 car garage and large driveway with parking up to 4 additional cars. Close to commuter routes 295, 197 495, 50 and 95. Convenient access to both Baltimore & Washington and points in between.