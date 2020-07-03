All apartments in South Laurel
12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:08 AM

12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE

12004 Amblewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12004 Amblewood Drive, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated colonial in Laurel, available May 1 2020. Extensive hardscaping in back yard offers private outdoor retreat. Multi-tiered decking with built-in planter boxes, benches and multiple areas for tables and/or seating. Yard backs to Pheasant Run Park - walk thru the park from your back yard and enjoy the peaceful scenery. Inside features large living room, formal dining room plus family room with hardwood floors and pellet stove. Fully updated kitchen with stainless appliances, eat-in / table space, corian countertops, ceramic tile backsplash and updated lighting. Half bath on main level. 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Master bedroom has fully updated master bath attached with ceramic tile floors and shower with glass doors. All bathrooms include ceramic tile flooring. 2 car garage and large driveway with parking up to 4 additional cars. Close to commuter routes 295, 197 495, 50 and 95. Convenient access to both Baltimore & Washington and points in between.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12004 AMBLEWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

