3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 PM
216 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Kensington, MD
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
9801 La Duke Drive
9801 La Duke Drive, South Kensington, MD
See Video Here: https://youtu.be/BFi9cRkaJI0 Beautiful Single Family House In the Bethesda Chevy Chase Cluster. New Kitchen & (3) New Bathrooms. Walk 2 Blocks to Rock Creek Park (Beach Drive). Experience the Jogging & Bike Trails.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
4411 EDGEFIELD RD
4411 Edgefield Road, South Kensington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Perfection plus! Completely renovated Parkwood Cape, large family room addition, beamed cathedral ceilings. Updated kitchen - granite & SS appliances. All baths renovated. Upper level/master suite with full bath. Finished basement.
1 of 82
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
4419 BROOKFIELD DRIVE
4419 Brookfield Drive, South Kensington, MD
WHAT A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN SOUGHT-AFTER KENSINGTON ESTATES.
Results within 1 mile of South Kensington
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
35 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1671 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
44 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Chase Manor
3710 Manor Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1350 sqft
Chase Manor is located in the heart of Chevy Chase, just minutes from the Capital Beltway and the Washington, D.C. border.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
$
58 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,275
1410 sqft
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10701 Amherst Ave
10701 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Single Family Cape Cod - Property Id: 10743 Charming cottage in great location -- walk (0.7 miles) to Red line metro (Wheaton), shops, cinema, mall, and restaurants.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
4012 Halsey Ct
4012 Halsey Court, North Kensington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2150 sqft
3 BR/3BA House in Kensington, MD - Property Id: 295129 Newly rebuilt 2-story house in a quiet cul-de-sac in Kensington close to Beltway, Rock Creek Trail, NIH, shopping, train station, metro station.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10504 Amherst Ave
10504 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
Supersized Home Next to Park Less Than 1 Mile to Wheaton Metro! - If you're searching for an awesome home in a magnificently convenient location, then stop looking because the search is over! Let's talk about location: your home is the last house
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10735 Symphony Park Drive
10735 Symphony Park Drive, North Bethesda, MD
10735 Symphony Park Drive Available 08/08/20 Jaw Dropping 4BR, 4.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2118 Linden Lane
2118 Linden Lane, Silver Spring, MD
2118 Linden Lane Available 07/07/20 Cute Rambler Inside the Beltway - Silver Spring - Very Nice 2 Level Rambler in Excellent Location - 3 bedroom and 2 bath on main, fourth bathroom, kitchen and Den in basement - Sun room and Deck in back of house!
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10417 SNOW POINT DR
10417 Snow Point Drive, North Bethesda, MD
Perfect open floorplan for living & entertaining! Warm and welcoming light-filled home with more than 6000 sf.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10912 TROY ROAD
10912 Troy Road, North Bethesda, MD
AWESOME WELL MAINTAINED ALL BRICK SINGLE FAMILY RAMBLER CLOSE TO ROCK CREEK PARK & BELTWAY! THIS UPDATED HOME HAS A WONDERFUL GOURMET KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & CUSTOM CABINETS! BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS! 2 UPDATED BATHROOMS!
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4302 STAR LANE
4302 Star Lane, North Bethesda, MD
Gorgeous Updated home in South Rockville! Close to everything: Walter Reed, Grosvenor metro, This home just sparkles with TLC, Everything has been updated: Kitchen, bathrooms, wood flooring, lighting etc.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3510 Astoria Ct
3510 Astoria Court, North Kensington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1670 sqft
$2,600 large 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, Beautifully renovated, available now, in a quiet cul de sac in Kensington MD Tenant is respsonsible to take care of the yard, snow removal from driveway, pay for electricity , gas and water.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10107 DICKENS AVENUE
10107 Dickens Avenue, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1450 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom in Bethesda for a great price! Brand new kitchen never been used before including stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and new granite counters. Renovated bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout! Large rear yard.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE
11501 Monongahela Drive, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1740 sqft
Pristine condition Single Family home near North Bethesda, Walk to White Flint Metro New Hardwoods on 1st Floor, Gorgeous kitchen with maple cabinets & silestone counters, Fresh painting, Sunny home, Walk out Finished basement, bonus room/
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
2891 FINDLEY ROAD
2891 Findley Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2532 sqft
Wonderful 3 level townhome 9ft ceilings with modern open floor plan.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3555 HAMLET PL #303
3555 Hamlet Place, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Beautifully updated 3 level townhouse, in a highly sought after and desirable Chevy Chase enclave, with very easy access to the Capitol beltway, I-270, Capitol Crescent Trail, shopping, restaurants and downtown Bethesda.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5008 BENTON AVE
5008 Benton Avenue, Bethesda, MD
THIS MAGNIFICENT RENOVATED 4 LEVEL SPLIT 5 BEDROOMS/3 BATHROOMS IS A MUST SEE IN THE FOREST - SUNNY, LUMINOUS & IN A DESIRABLE LOCATION - LOCATED IN A QUIET STREET & YET CLOSE TO NIH/LYCEE ROCHAMBEAU FRENCH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL/BETHESDA NAVAL
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10109 DICKENS AVE
10109 Dickens Avenue, North Bethesda, MD
GORGEOUS LUXURIOUS PROPERTY - NEW CONSTRUCTION FROM 2005 WITH ALL BELLS AND WHISTLES - OPEN FLOOR PLAN - LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT THRU OUT THE PROPERTY - DELUXE KITCHEN WITH ADJOINING FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE , STAINLESS APPLIANCES & GRANITE
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10958 RAMPART WAY
10958 Rampart Way, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1382 sqft
Clean and well lit townhome located blocks from metro rail and public transportation. Table space kitchen with deck off of the dining room. Bay window in Living room. Next to Woodfield Mall/Wheaton Plaza restaurants and shopping.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5235 KING CHARLES WAY
5235 King Charles Way, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1620 sqft
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, two level condo in Bethesda. Spacious, renovated eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and silestone counters. Separate dining room steps down to large living room with fireplace. Main level also has a powder room.
