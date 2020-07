Amenities

garage furnished

Beautiful European contemporary in desirable Chevy Chase View! Quiet residential street and great schools. Huge modern home with a fenced-in backyard. Eco-friendly, "green" construction, partially furnished. A short bus or bike ride from the Metro. Main level private suite with ADA standards. Lower level has a full apartment and kitchen, perfect for nanny, in-laws or visitors. NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS, PLEASE! Long term preferred. CLICK ON VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THE PICTURES AND FLOOR PLAN!