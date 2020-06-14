Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

142 Apartments for rent in Silver Hill, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Silver Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
11 Units Available
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Results within 1 mile of Silver Hill
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
15 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,187
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,801
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
2201 31ST PLACE SE
2201 31st Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2026 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Colonial SFH in the Hill Crest neighborhood. The home features hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, granite countertops, porch, updated bathroom, and washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
3819 W STREET SE
3819 W Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
618 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the Fairfax Village community. The unit features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, central A/C and heating, lots of windows for natural light, washer/dryer in the unit.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
3907 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
3907 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
643 sqft
Utilities included. Delightful and spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. New paint, hardwood floors, recessed lights, washer/dryer, built in microwave, granite counters. Near metro, main arteries, restaurants, shopping library, park. Ideal location.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
2612 29TH ST SE #1
2612 29th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Exquisite Renovated Apartments in the Heart of Randle Heights.. Private building.. all 4 units are available.. Custom Painted in Amazing Hue's of Grey throughout..

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
2835 GAINESVILLE STREET SE
2835 Gainesville Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
780 sqft
Controlled access building 2 bed 1 bath condo on the 3rd floor. Washer and Dryer inside unit. Hardwood floors in Dining room and living room. Carpeted bedrooms. Close to Metro and Shops. Great Rental History a must!

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hillcrest Heights
1 Unit Available
2586 Iverson St
2586 Iverson Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Lovely 2 BR/1 BA Duplex in Temple Hills! Walk on into your nice living and dining room combo with laminate hardwood flooring and natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
2816 HARTFORD STREET SE
2816 Hartford Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
5200 sqft
NOTE: NO showings Friday 7pm thru Sunday at 10am. Recently remodeled 3br upper level unit. Features include newer appliances, kitchen countertops and hardwood floors. Private spacious balcony for your outdoor enjoyment and off street alley parking.

1 of 17

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201
2143 Suitland Ter SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
637 sqft
Unit 201 Available 12/01/19 2BD Renovated Condo - Property Id: 103381 This newly renovated two bedroom condo is located just minutes away from Capitol Hill providing easy access to multiple metro stations with park and ride services.
Results within 5 miles of Silver Hill
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
H Street-NoMa
206 Units Available
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,867
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,222
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,807
1188 sqft
Whether you're coming from far away, or journeyed just a few metro stops, at Union Place, you know you've arrived. Connecting the distinct personalities of iconic Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Navy Yard
124 Units Available
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
988 sqft
Now offering up to one month free on studio and one bedroom apartments for move-ins by June 30, and up to 1/2 month free for move-ins by July 31! Call today for more details.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Navy Yard
97 Units Available
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,785
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,065
1085 sqft
A front-row seat to the Ballpark District, West Half is hitting urban living out of the park.West Half marks a shift in the very fabric of D.C. living. At the heart of the dynamic Ballpark District, it's right where the action is.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
H Street-NoMa
145 Units Available
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,690
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
1007 sqft
Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
5 Units Available
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,456
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Close to I-295, I-395, Route 50 and the Baltimore Washington Parkway. Also just a short walk from Union Station Metro and Chinatown. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Trinidad - Langston
21 Units Available
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,604
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
920 sqft
Located within historic Ivy City building. Apartments feature industrial finishes and exposed brick. Community amenities include a pool, business center and billiards table. Right by the National Arboretum, with easy access to New York Avenue.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Southwest - Waterfront
18 Units Available
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,111
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
1097 sqft
Enjoy breathtaking waterfront views from your apartment's patio. Dock79 is located near exciting nightlife and beautiful green spaces. Swimming pool, yoga and gym on site. Courtyard with grill.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
H Street-NoMa
63 Units Available
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,805
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
987 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Silver Hill, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Silver Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

