3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:30 PM
108 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Silver Hill, MD
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
27 Units Available
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
3419 Bonita Street
3419 Bonita Street, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
Available 06/15/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Brick , Single Family Home - Property Id: 226645 Lovely 3 Bedrooms- Home Nested in Quiet Neighborhood -- APPLY TODAY- FREE WIFI ** W/ 1 Yr lease.. Tours ONLY UPON APPROVED APPLICATIONS 620 Min. Credit.
Results within 1 mile of Silver Hill
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Suitland-Silver Hill
50 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1080 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
2201 31ST PLACE SE
2201 31st Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Colonial SFH in the Hill Crest neighborhood. The home features hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, granite countertops, porch, updated bathroom, and washer/dryer in unit. Rent includes All utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
2947 SUNSET LANE
2947 Sunset Lane, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1748 sqft
This a spacious, completely renovated house that features brand new kitchen appliances, brand new washer/dryer, completely remodeled bathrooms and a fresh coat of paint throughout. Its in a quiet suburb just outside of DC, best of both worlds!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
2824 LEWIS AVENUE
2824 Lewis Ave, Suitland, MD
WELCOME to 4 Levels of Lush Living in a newly constructed home with lots of living space perfect for ENTERTAINING!! This **IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** with an open concept floor plan features a Rare ROOF TOP DECK adjoining the Fourth Floor highlighting a
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE
3201 Buena Vista Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3600 sqft
Newly renovated building! 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with stainless steel appliance, dishwasher, dual washer/dryer with central heating and cool and large backyard in the Randle Heights neighborhood.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
4608 KEPPLER PLACE
4608 Keppler Place, Camp Springs, MD
Spacious detached home with beautiful landscaping in the heart of Camp Springs MD.Located on a corner lot with plenty of off street parking and carport.Home features a lovely sun room,large family room and a master suit with sitting room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hillcrest Heights
1 Unit Available
2915 FAIRLAWN STREET
2915 Fairlawn Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD
Wonderful home located in a desired location. Just walking distance from shopping and public transportation with close access to major highways. Available for immediate occupancy.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
2816 HARTFORD STREET SE
2816 Hartford Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
5200 sqft
NOTE: NO showings Friday 7pm thru Sunday at 10am. Recently remodeled 3br upper level unit. Features include newer appliances, kitchen countertops and hardwood floors. Private spacious balcony for your outdoor enjoyment and off street alley parking.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5534 LANIER AVENUE
5534 Lanier Avenue, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1360 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5534 LANIER AVENUE in Camp Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
3216 28TH STREET SE
3216 28th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
600 sqft
Lovely and quaint Three Bedroom, One Bathroom apartment in Randle Heights neighborhood. Home also provides large living and huge back yard great for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Silver Hill
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
102 Units Available
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$5,714
1519 sqft
Discover the next chapter in apartment living at Novel South Capitol. Nestled uniquely between Capitol Hill, Southwest and The Yards, Novel puts you at the center of it all.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
45 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
5 Units Available
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1196 sqft
Welcome Home to Fox Hills North Apartments\n\nTheres something for everyone at Fox Hills North Apartments, an apartment community with spacious interiors, a variety of onsite amenities and in a convenient location.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
H Street-NoMa
206 Units Available
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,617
1370 sqft
Whether you're coming from far away, or journeyed just a few metro stops, at Union Place, you know you've arrived. Connecting the distinct personalities of iconic Washington, D.C.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
$
Capitol Hill
45 Units Available
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,754
1379 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
27 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1308 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
