3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking playground pool

Lovely renovated two bedroom on bath unit with spacious balcony. Extra storage and laundry facility in building. All utilities included except electric. Pool and tot lots/playground. Well maintained community close to shopping and public transportation. Must see!! Section 8 Welcome.