Silver Hill, MD
3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:22 AM

3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD

3845 Saint Barnabas Road · No Longer Available
Location

3845 Saint Barnabas Road, Silver Hill, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Lovely renovated two bedroom on bath unit with spacious balcony. Extra storage and laundry facility in building. All utilities included except electric. Pool and tot lots/playground. Well maintained community close to shopping and public transportation. Must see!! Section 8 Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have any available units?
3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Hill, MD.
What amenities does 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have?
Some of 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Hill.
Does 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD offers parking.
Does 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD has a pool.
Does 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3845 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
