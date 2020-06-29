3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath remodel in Suitland. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Close to shopping and major routes. Release the chef in the Upgraded kitchen with Brand new stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, gas range, built-in microwave, Whirpool refrigerator, new counter tops, great layout, and plenty of room.Release the chef in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two huge bedrooms with larger windows for plenty of natural light. Master Bedroom has large walk-in closets and space to fit a king size bed. Live close to the city & minutes to the Capital Beltway, MGM Casino, Shopping Mall & the Tanger Outlets. Dine in or eat out to all types of culinary cuisine. Make this condo your Home Sweet Home. Sec 8 welcome! ! !