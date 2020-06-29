All apartments in Silver Hill
3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD
3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD

3829 Saint Barnabas Road · No Longer Available
Location

3829 Saint Barnabas Road, Silver Hill, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath remodel in Suitland. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Close to shopping and major routes. Release the chef in the Upgraded kitchen with Brand new stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, gas range, built-in microwave, Whirpool refrigerator, new counter tops, great layout, and plenty of room.Release the chef in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two huge bedrooms with larger windows for plenty of natural light. Master Bedroom has large walk-in closets and space to fit a king size bed. Live close to the city & minutes to the Capital Beltway, MGM Casino, Shopping Mall & the Tanger Outlets. Dine in or eat out to all types of culinary cuisine. Make this condo your Home Sweet Home. Sec 8 welcome! ! !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have any available units?
3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Hill, MD.
What amenities does 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have?
Some of 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Hill.
Does 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD offer parking?
No, 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have a pool?
No, 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3829 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

