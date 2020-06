Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Elegant colonial in PRIME Severna Park cul-de-sac location. This home features a semi-open floor plan with an updated kitchen. The upper level has 4 generously sized bedrooms with fully renovated master bathroom. Gleaming hardwood flooring, main level laundry room, 4 seasons room off the kitchen. Directly across the street from the bike/jogging trail, short distance to shopping. New roof. Severna Park schools. Available for move in on May 15. Soft washing of the house delayed due to Covid-19 but will be completed prior to tenant's move in. Video Tour of the property available and recommended. Application can be filled out online on www.longandfoster.com. Use the drop down box to change from FOR SALE to FOR RENT. Find the property and click on APPLY NOW. Application fee is paid at the time the application is submitted. You will need to use your credit card.