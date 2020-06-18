106 TRAILING IVY LN.

Amenities

Have you always wanted to live among the tree tops on an ivy covered hillside overlooking the Severn in a space that offers a zen like feeling. This apartment located in the lower level of a ranch style home offers all that and more. Your own private entrance with 2 parking spaces comes with this amazingly spacious apartment offering 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a large living room, a kitchen/dining/office area, great closets, storage and washer/dryer. Living room opens to a patio overlooking the hillside and the Severn River offering tons of privacy to sit and reflect and watch the gorgeous sunsets. Oh and heat is included in rent. Walk to the beach.