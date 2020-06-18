All apartments in Severna Park
106 TRAILING IVY LN.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

106 TRAILING IVY LN

106 Trailing Ivy Lane · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 Trailing Ivy Lane, Severna Park, MD 21146

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Have you always wanted to live among the tree tops on an ivy covered hillside overlooking the Severn in a space that offers a zen like feeling. This apartment located in the lower level of a ranch style home offers all that and more. Your own private entrance with 2 parking spaces comes with this amazingly spacious apartment offering 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a large living room, a kitchen/dining/office area, great closets, storage and washer/dryer. Living room opens to a patio overlooking the hillside and the Severn River offering tons of privacy to sit and reflect and watch the gorgeous sunsets. Oh and heat is included in rent. Walk to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 106 TRAILING IVY LN have any available units?
106 TRAILING IVY LN has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 TRAILING IVY LN have?
Some of 106 TRAILING IVY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 TRAILING IVY LN currently offering any rent specials?
106 TRAILING IVY LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 TRAILING IVY LN pet-friendly?
No, 106 TRAILING IVY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Severna Park.
Does 106 TRAILING IVY LN offer parking?
Yes, 106 TRAILING IVY LN does offer parking.
Does 106 TRAILING IVY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 TRAILING IVY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 TRAILING IVY LN have a pool?
No, 106 TRAILING IVY LN does not have a pool.
Does 106 TRAILING IVY LN have accessible units?
No, 106 TRAILING IVY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 106 TRAILING IVY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 TRAILING IVY LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 TRAILING IVY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 TRAILING IVY LN does not have units with air conditioning.

