106 Apartments for rent in Severn, MD with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
18 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1028 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
34 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,497
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
26 Units Available
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,414
1520 sqft
Near I-95 and I-195. Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchen. Loft ceilings, patio or balcony and personal garages. Amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
23 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,370
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Gate
478 west ct
478 West Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available 07/15/20 Updated Unit off I-97&MD100/Close to Fort Meade - Property Id: 278500 Spacious 4bedroom with a full finish basement. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Ready to move in on July 15th Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
8420 Gale Lane
8420 Gale Lane, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,970
2827 sqft
8420 Gale Lane Available 08/01/20 Updated 4 Bedroom Single Family Home in Severn! - Updated 4 Bedroom 3.

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
7206 Dorchester Woods Lane
7206 Dorchester Woods Lane, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3-bedroom townhome in Hanover, MD - Property Id: 297656 Gorgeous 3-bedroom townhome showcases 3 full levels of living space with hardwood floors throughout the main level, granite countertops, and Stainless-steel

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1433 PANGBOURNE WAY
1433 Pangbourne Way, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1488 sqft
WOW! WHAT A NICE TOWNHOUSE. THREE LEVELS AND THREE FULL BATHS. HARD WOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL AND SECOND FLOOR THROUGHOUT. THE LARGE BAY WINDOW IN THE LIVING ROOM ALLOWS FOR AMPLE LIGHT.

Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
1749 ALLERFORD DRIVE
1749 Allerford Drive, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of Space~... This home is no cookie cutter. This is an AMAZING home featuring a terrific floor plan, 2 car garage, driveway, and on-street parking. The kitchen features new stainless steel, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1311 HILL BORN DRIVE
1311 Hill Born Drive, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1848 sqft
Luxurious townhouse! This home boosts of 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms! Modern and sleek eat-in kitchen with a breakfast room! Lots of natural light! Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and a resort style bathroom! Fully finished basement with

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2241 BRIMSTONE PLACE
2241 Brimstone Place, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3000 sqft
Welcome to 2241 Brimstone pl. Located in popular community, Enclave at Arundel Preserve. featuring hardwood floors, granite counters & island, stainless appliances.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7232 FAIR OAK DRIVE
7232 Fair Oak Drive, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2579 sqft
.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1922 BECKMAN TERRACE
1922 Beckman Terrace, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1840 sqft
FANTASTIC 3 BR TOWNHOUSE W/DECK IN CONVENIENTLY LOCATED BOYER'S RIDGE**GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS & GRANITE COUNTERS**COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE, POOL, PLAYGROUNDS, ETC**PREFER NO SMOKING & NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7890 STONEHEARTH ROAD
7890 Stone Hearth Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2101 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 car garage Colonial on cul-de-sac. Easy access to shopping and major roads. No Smokers, No Vaping. Pets - Case by Case.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8204 DURNESS COURT
8204 Durness Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1032 sqft
Renovated townhouse featuring upgraded kitchen with all new stainless appliances. Beautiful flooring throughout the house and washer/dryer in basement. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in fenced backyard.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1134 THOMPSON AVENUE
1134 Thompson Avenue, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1261 sqft
BRIGHT & SUNNY 3 BR HOME WITH DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE**UPDATED/UPGRADED THROUGHOUT INCLUDING KITCHEN CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES**BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS**FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1706 MACO DR
1706 Maco Drive, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful brick front Colonial, hardwood floors, 2-story foyer, adjoining formals and open eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, backsplash, crisp white cabinetry, center island, & more! Sun-bathed family room w/ a cozy gas fireplace.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8305 Black Harrier Ln
8305 Black Harrier Lane, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full and 1/2 Bathroom Townhome in Severn features a large family room with walk out doors to a spacious fenced in backyard. There is access to the one car garage and a half bath.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
1521 BURNELL DRIVE
1521 Burnell Dr, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2600 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Must see high-end 4 bedroom 3.5 bath single-family, rental.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2334 Asberry Rd
2334 Ash Berry Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3174 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.
Results within 1 mile of Severn
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,648
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Odenton
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,772
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,478
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
36 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,673
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

July 2020 Severn Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Severn Rent Report. Severn rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Severn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Severn rents decline sharply over the past month

Severn rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Severn stand at $1,325 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,662 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Severn's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Severn over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Severn

    As rents have fallen moderately in Severn, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Severn is less affordable for renters.

    • Severn's median two-bedroom rent of $1,662 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Severn fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Severn than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Severn is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

