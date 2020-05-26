8313 Mary Lee Ln

Amenities

Lovely 3 BD/ 2 Full & 2 Half BA Townhouse in Laurel! Come inside to a welcoming foyer with tile floor and direct access to your large living room with laminate hardwood floors throughout. The separate dining room has direct access to your fenced in backyard and patio! The Eat In Kitchen provides nice appliances, plenty of counter/cabinet space, and a pantry! There is also a half bath on the main level! Upstairs has three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms! The master bedroom has a nice walk in closet, a ceiling fan, and direct access to the master bathroom with stand up shower! Downstairs is a finished basement with ample storage, an additional half bath, a full sized washer and dryer, and a decorative fireplace.



~ Minutes from Hammond Park!



~ Easy Commute to SR 29, SR 32, & I 95!



~ Plenty of nearby shopping/restaurants!



Sorry, No Pets!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



No Pets Allowed



