10622 Whiterock Court, Scaggsville, MD 20723 North Laurel
Wonderful and bright end unit townhouse in prime location with wide spaces and nice family room. Beautiful yard with shed. Minutes to I 95 ,Rt 29,Maple lawn shops and restaurants.Property available immediately.ACCEPT HOUSING VOUCHERS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
