River Front Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

River Front Apartments

8954 River Island Dr #102 · (347) 851-8546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
First 5 applicants receive $500 Move In Concession & $200 Grocery Gift Card. $175 Application and Deposit bundle with approved credit.
Location

8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD 20763
Savage - Guilford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 35-301 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,489

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 35-204 · Avail. Oct 30

$1,489

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 19-104 · Avail. now

$1,489

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 58-202 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,657

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 10-101 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,657

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 35-203 · Avail. Oct 31

$1,657

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Front Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
online portal
playground
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds. This unique location affords immediate accessibility to major highway systems and robust employment centers, while existing on 7 acres in a historically landmarked and walkable neighborhood all while running alongside the waterfront of the Little Patuxent River.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $25.00 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $350 with fully approved credit. Conditional Credit can pay up to one and a half month's rent
Additional: Trash: $10
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pet Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply
Dogs
deposit: $350
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $350
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Front Apartments have any available units?
River Front Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,489 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does River Front Apartments have?
Some of River Front Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Front Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
River Front Apartments is offering the following rent specials: First 5 applicants receive $500 Move In Concession & $200 Grocery Gift Card. $175 Application and Deposit bundle with approved credit.
Is River Front Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, River Front Apartments is pet friendly.
Does River Front Apartments offer parking?
Yes, River Front Apartments offers parking.
Does River Front Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River Front Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River Front Apartments have a pool?
No, River Front Apartments does not have a pool.
Does River Front Apartments have accessible units?
No, River Front Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does River Front Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Front Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does River Front Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River Front Apartments has units with air conditioning.
