River Front Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $25.00 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $350 with fully approved credit. Conditional Credit can pay up to one and a half month's rent
Additional: Trash: $10
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pet Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply
Dogs
deposit: $350
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $350
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.