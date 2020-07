Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Single Family in Jessup offering 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath. Walk into a lovely living room/ Dining room combo with beautiful skylights, fireplace, & vaulted ceilings. Two bedrooms on the main level. Master Bedroom has private full bath and walk in closet. Lets not forget the large deck great for entertaining with back to trees for privacy. Great location close to shops and schools. Come and see your new home!