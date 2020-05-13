Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr maintenance

8869 Willowwood Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Jessup! - Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Jessup! First floor has laminate hardwood floors throughout the living/dining room combo. Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage space, pantry closet and all appliances including dishwasher. Upstairs has two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space as well as an updated full bath! A finished basement clubroom as well as an updated full bath with tiled floors, new fixtures and tiled walk in shower. A separate laundry/storage area with washer/dryer included. A spacious fenced in backyard, patio and a large deck for entertaining.



Small pets welcome with additional deposit!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



