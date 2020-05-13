All apartments in Savage
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

8869 Willowwood Way

8869 Willowwood Way · (240) 319-8938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8869 Willowwood Way, Savage, MD 20794
Savage - Guilford

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8869 Willowwood Way · Avail. Jul 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
8869 Willowwood Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Jessup! - Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Jessup! First floor has laminate hardwood floors throughout the living/dining room combo. Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage space, pantry closet and all appliances including dishwasher. Upstairs has two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space as well as an updated full bath! A finished basement clubroom as well as an updated full bath with tiled floors, new fixtures and tiled walk in shower. A separate laundry/storage area with washer/dryer included. A spacious fenced in backyard, patio and a large deck for entertaining.

Small pets welcome with additional deposit!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE4848865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8869 Willowwood Way have any available units?
8869 Willowwood Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8869 Willowwood Way have?
Some of 8869 Willowwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8869 Willowwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
8869 Willowwood Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8869 Willowwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8869 Willowwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 8869 Willowwood Way offer parking?
No, 8869 Willowwood Way does not offer parking.
Does 8869 Willowwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8869 Willowwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8869 Willowwood Way have a pool?
No, 8869 Willowwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 8869 Willowwood Way have accessible units?
No, 8869 Willowwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8869 Willowwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8869 Willowwood Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8869 Willowwood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8869 Willowwood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
