Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Single Family home at a townhome price! Featuring wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances! Large rear yard with deck and privacy fence backing to the woods. There's also a spacious lower level Family Room with a powder room to satisfy the sports enthusiast. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis with a $500 deposit and an extra $25 per month rent. Convenient location too! Close to Rt 32, 95 and 100!