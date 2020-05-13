8220 SAVAGE GUILFORD ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable house centrally located in Howard County! Fresh paint and carpet, updated kitchen with granite counter tops. One master bedroom with a full bath. One additional bedroom with a full bath in the hallway. Cute little front porch perfect for summer nights and a rocking chair. Large back yard that is fenced in and backs to school property. Close to savage mill, rams head, and a commuters dream only minutes from Ft Meade, Columbia, Annapolis, DC, and Baltimore. 620+ credit score requirement. Pets are case by case call for more info