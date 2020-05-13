8220 SAVAGE GUILFORD ROAD

Amenities
Adorable house centrally located in Howard County! Fresh paint and carpet, updated kitchen with granite counter tops. One master bedroom with a full bath. One additional bedroom with a full bath in the hallway. Cute little front porch perfect for summer nights and a rocking chair. Large back yard that is fenced in and backs to school property. Close to savage mill, rams head, and a commuters dream only minutes from Ft Meade, Columbia, Annapolis, DC, and Baltimore. 620+ credit score requirement. Pets are case by case call for more info