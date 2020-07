Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable and updated ready for you immediately! Quiet, small, cul de sac community that is conveniently located 20 minutes between Baltimore and DC. Only 5 minutes to Fort Meade and 25 minutes to Annapolis. Walking distance to the historic Savage Mill, Rams Head, Savage park and Columbia walking trails. Updated kitchens and bathrooms. Brand new carpet and fresh paint. Pets are case by case please call listing agent with questions. Available for immediate occupancy.