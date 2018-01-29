10106 Winterbrook Ln

Amenities

PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THE APARTMENT FIRST. AFTER VIEWING THE ROOM THEN CONSIDER FILLING OUT THE $55 APPLICATION MOVE IN FEE (If you are accepted, I will split the application fee with you by taking $27.50 off the first month's rent). This application fee covers the Nationwide criminal background checks, comprehensive eviction report and the full credit report & score. NOTE: Once you complete a renter profile, and pay for the credit check, and background screening (evictions and criminal), you can share those with other prospective landlords even if they do not use Avail currently. This can save you additional application fees and allow you to avoid inquiries on your credit report that could negatively impact your credit score. IF you have paid for these three reports elsewhere other than AVAIL, provide to me the link to this application and the reports associated with it.



Some general minimum qualifications are:



• No aggravated felonies in criminal history

• No recent evictions

• No judgements or outstanding balance due to a previous landlord

• No open bankruptcy

• credit score of at least 600.



For more information contact 443-823-5413 cell/text or 205-358-3737 landline (central time). IT IS BEST TO CONTACT ME VIA EMAIL AND/OR TEXT INITIALLY. Many times I do not hear the messages left on cell phone voicemail very well. My landline has voice to email capability so if you leave a voicemail, I'll get an email with exactly what you state on voicemail.



LEAVE A CONTACT PHONE NUMBER THAT I CAN REACH YOU IN YOUR EMAIL AND/OR TEXT RESPONSES: ALL OTHER EMAIL/TEXT REPLIES WITHOUT THAT WILL MOST LIKELY BE TREATED LIKE SPAM AND I WILL NOT REPLY BACK.



Pictures of living room and foyer will be coming soon. No steps required to access the apartment.



Kitchen table with two wooden chairs and possibly other furniture seen in the pictures (like wooden kitchen cart, over-the-door bathroom towel holder, bedroom curtains, living room curtains, kitchen curtains, shower curtain, 5 tier blue metal shelf unit, etc) can be included or removed based on your preferences.



This is a LICENSED Howard County Rental.



Location ~ Winterbrook Community near Savage (intersection of Route 32 and Route 1) and just 1 mile outside of Columbia city limits but zip code is JESSUP.



CONVENIENT TO ~



• NSA & Fort Meade

• MARC Train Station

• BWI Airport

• Route 1, 29, 32, I-95, 295 (BW Parkway)

• Howard Community College (9 miles away)

• Univ. of MD -- Baltimore Campus (UMBC) (11 miles away).



BEDROOM FEATURES ~



• keyed lock and door mirror.

• vinyl mini-blinds & curtains on windows.

• Interconnected Tamper Resistant Smoke detector alarm.

• New waterproof Lifeproof vinyl plank flooring (Dark gray oak) in bedroom & bedroom hallway.

• cable connections in bedroom and living room.



BATHROOM FEATURES ~



• ceiling night light.

• acrylic shower stall insert with molded seat and built in shelves.

• 15 min fan timer.

• curved shower curtain rod.

• Shower Head Spray Faucet with pressure balance valve to maintain constant H2O temperature and with adjustable limit stop to prevent handle from being turned to very hot temperatures.



KITCHEN FEATURES ~



• 2018 fire extinguisher (not apart of Kidde models that were recalled).

• wooden wall paper towel holder.

• 8 inch deep dual basin stainless steel sink.

• pull out spray nozzle at sink.

• GFCI circuits in kitchen, bathroom and utility room.



UTILITY ROOM FEATURES ~



• Furnace gas heat (brand new as of Nov 2016).

• Central ac (brand new as of June 2018).

• utility sink mirror.

• shut off valve for washer cold and hot water supply lines.



OUTSIDE FEATURES ~



• parking available.

• Outside Security Lights.

• Fenced in backyard.



MORE FEATURES ~



• Interconnected Tamper Resistant Combination Smoke detector and Carbon monoxide alarms (at least one on each level). Basement has ionization type just outside of bedroom and a photoelectric type in the kitchen area. These alarms cover any carbon monoxide dangers from gas furnace, gas water heater and gas range/stove.

• Non-interconnected Tamper resistant smoke detector alarm in enclosed Living room area.

• Wall to wall gray carpet in bathroom hallway, living room, linen closet, stair closet & kitchen hallway.

• Future cell phone booster - parts are there - just needs cable hook up.

• Ample storage space: shelving in bedroom, bedroom hall closet, linen closet, bathroom vanity & medicine cabinet, stair closet, pantry, and kitchen cabinets. All shelving including vanity and cabinets is lined.

• Energy efficient windows in bedroom, living room (double hung) and kitchen.

• European door handles on bedroom, bathroom and living room doors.

• Deadbolt and peephole on covered entrance door with storm door enclosure.



OTHER ~



• Smoke-free, pet-free, no illegal drugs allowed and responsible drinking environment.

• MONTH to MONTH lease with 30 day notice. 1 year lease is also possible.

• two person maximum for this apartment but space available for only one car in front of property. 2nd car will have to park in front of next door neighbor.

• prefer renter to have their own transportation as there is no convenient nearby public transportation but RTA route is within walking distance (Route 503/E).



FINANCES ~



• Gross income range should be around 3X monthly rent & utilities avg. Proof of income is required as well as government/state issued i.d.

• Utilities and bi-monthly cleaning NOT included in rent. Utilities are about $100 per month (amount is for one person - most likely $150 for two people) and includes electric, gas, water/sewer, FIOS TV & Internet. I have a cleaning service you may use or you may hire your own but bathroom and kitchen should be cleaned at least twice a month. The cleaning service I use charges $25 each time to clean the bathroom and kitchen.

• $350 security deposit (could be one month's rent for those with poor or no credit).



Floorpan includes private entrance, bedroom with two lighted storage closets, bedroom hallway closet, bathroom, linen closet, lighted stair closet, utility room with utility sink and w/d, full kitchen with microwave, gas range/stove, dishwasher, refrigerator/freezer (icemaker), disposal and pantry.