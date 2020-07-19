All apartments in Rossville
Find more places like 5409 King Arthur Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rossville, MD
/
5409 King Arthur Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5409 King Arthur Cir

5409 King Arthur Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rossville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5409 King Arthur Circle, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
This 3 Bed 1.5 Bath 1100+ sf, Town home is conveniently located in the quiet development of Kings Court. Features: 1,100 square feet with an additional 300 square feet of fully finished lower level with lavatory &amp;amp; plenty of storage, Large master bedroom, plus 2 other bedrooms. Kitchen features lots of cabinets. The Dining room opens to a back deck &amp;amp; enclosed yard. Extra rec. room for kids or entertainment on the lower level. Private fenced-in yard &amp;amp; community pool. Within walking distance of grocery store, restaurants, other shops and bus stop. School bus nearby for Vincent Farm elementary. Small pet considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 King Arthur Cir have any available units?
5409 King Arthur Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
Is 5409 King Arthur Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5409 King Arthur Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 King Arthur Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 King Arthur Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5409 King Arthur Cir offer parking?
No, 5409 King Arthur Cir does not offer parking.
Does 5409 King Arthur Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 King Arthur Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 King Arthur Cir have a pool?
Yes, 5409 King Arthur Cir has a pool.
Does 5409 King Arthur Cir have accessible units?
No, 5409 King Arthur Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 King Arthur Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 King Arthur Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5409 King Arthur Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 5409 King Arthur Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fontana Village
1 Orion Court
Rossville, MD 21237

Similar Pages

Rossville 3 BedroomsRossville Apartments with Balconies
Rossville Apartments with GymsRossville Dog Friendly Apartments
Rossville Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDHavre de Grace, MDJoppatowne, MD
Largo, MDLanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDRed Lion, PACheverly, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDNorth East, MDGambrills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of Baltimore CountyTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University