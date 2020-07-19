5409 King Arthur Cir

Amenities

This 3 Bed 1.5 Bath 1100+ sf, Town home is conveniently located in the quiet development of Kings Court. Features: 1,100 square feet with an additional 300 square feet of fully finished lower level with lavatory &amp; plenty of storage, Large master bedroom, plus 2 other bedrooms. Kitchen features lots of cabinets. The Dining room opens to a back deck &amp; enclosed yard. Extra rec. room for kids or entertainment on the lower level. Private fenced-in yard &amp; community pool. Within walking distance of grocery store, restaurants, other shops and bus stop. School bus nearby for Vincent Farm elementary. Small pet considered.