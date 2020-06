Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome Home! Beautiful home just waiting for a new tenant and/or buyer for qualified parties! This home features an open floor plan, with large bedrooms and living space, large kitchen w/lots of cabinetry and center island, master bath with jacuzzi tub and separate shower! Loads of closets and the office features built-in desk & cabinetry! You won't be disappointed when you're enjoying your free time walking the streets of Rock Hall or the quietness spent on the back deck.