Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

267 Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
8208 W END DRIVE
8208 West End Drive, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1240 sqft
Very Clean. Nice Single Family Detached Home in Orchard Beach. 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths with Fenced-in Back Yard. Rear Deck and Full Front Porch. Pellet Stove in Living Room. Partially Finished Basement. 2 Car Parking Pad. New Carpet.

Last updated March 30 at 04:43am
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
8563 BEACON POINT ROAD
8563 Beacon Point Road, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1159 sqft
completely refurbished attached home. Three bedroom one and a half baths with a fireplace. large back yard with a pavers patio and bonfire pit and a screened in back patio awning. centrally located to Fort Meade, Baltimore and Annapolis.
Results within 1 mile of Riviera Beach
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
19 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
617 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
617 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1920 sqft
SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOMS AND THREE FULL BATHS IN CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY. STARTING WITH THE GROUND LEVEL FEATURES A BEDROOM, FULL BATHROOM. REC ROOM SITTING AREA AND A SLIDER TO A PRIVATE BACK YARD.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
7814 SOLARI CT #47
7814 Solari Court, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This is offered fully-furnished only. It is a turn-key rental - includes TVs, DVD, linens, towels, blankets, window treatments, and more. Supplied Kitchen necessities pots/pans, dishes, flatware...and lots of other items.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
726 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2192 sqft
Beautiful and Almost New luxurious Townhouse in Creekside Village. This is like living in a resort.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
203 SYCAMORE ROAD
203 Sycamore Road, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1368 sqft
Beautifully updated Cape Cod home in Curtis Bay. Enjoy decks and private fenced in rear yard perfect for summertime BBQ's. The main level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Riviera Beach
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,538
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,392
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
South Gate
31 Units Available
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Living Large in Anne Arundel County's Best Apartments! Gracious, spacious and well designed The Islands of Fox Chase is that rare rental opportunity that sacrifices nothing in the way of comfort and class.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
South Gate
25 Units Available
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glen Burnie
7 Units Available
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,220
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
893 sqft
Glamorous Glen Burnie homes, close to major local employers like Southwest Airlines and Under Armour. Residents can relax by the private pier or take a dip in the swimming pool. Suites come with gas appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
Glen Burnie
10 Units Available
Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,091
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colonial Square Apartments are conveniently located just off Route 100 and I-97, yet have a genuine homey, community feel. Tall columns and meticulous landscaping add to the majestic ambiance you will be proud to call your home.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Glen Burnie
12 Units Available
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakridge Manor Apartments is a close-knit community just off Rt. 2 in Glen Burnie. Everyone loves the large gazebo in this meticulously maintained community, adding a special Mayberry feel to this neighborhood.
Verified

Last updated April 14 at 10:30am
Ferndale
30 Units Available
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1215 sqft
The Regency Club in Glen Burnie, MD, enjoys proximity to Annapolis and the commuter-friendly Route 2 and I-97. Apartments are spacious and come with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Amenities include lobby, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated March 28 at 08:24pm
South Gate
2 Units Available
Mountain Ridge Apartments
299 Snow Cap Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,133
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Take it easy in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
521 Kent Circle
521 Kent Circle, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Single Family Home - Welcome Home..... single family home , 3 bedroom 2 full bath, with den in finished basement, Large fenced in backyard, with patio and concrete deck for entertaining (RLNE5845095)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
6458 Mount Vernon Lane
6458 Mount Vernon Lane, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1215 sqft
Gorgeous Glen Burnie 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent!! - Perfectly situated end unit town home with private entrance in desirable Glen Burnie. This townhome boasts over 1,200 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
413 ROGERS AVENUE
413 Rogers Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
413 ROGERS AVENUE, GLEN BURNIE, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY - Three bedroom, one bath Townhome in Glen Burnie available.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
649 Saltzman Road
649 Saltzman Road, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex, unfinished basement in Severna Park. Large fenced yard with a deck . Available June 20. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
364 Hickory Nut Court
364 Hickory Nut Court, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fresh paint and carpet will greet you as you walk into this unit. Eat in kitchen, large deck with fenced in backyard. Finished basement with full bath, TEXT Tom - 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing. Refer to Hickory Nut Ct.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
6506 HOME WATER WAY
6506 Home Water Way, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1145 sqft
Must see this gorgeous, remodeled and rarely on the market, 3 bedroom condo. This unit boasts a secured building, recessed lighting, newer bathrooms, hardwood floors, marble counter tops in the kitchen and with 2 entrys to private screened in deck.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6 NICHOLSON DRIVE
6 Nicholson Drive, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1056 sqft
Available August 1. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. Detached Single Family Home + Garage with Water Access. Hardwood Flooring on Main Level. Separate Dining Room Adjacent to Sunroom with Pellet Stove.
City Guide for Riviera Beach, MD

You can tell Riviera Beach natives from visitors by the way they say the name of the town. Locals pronounce it "re-veer-uh."

Established in the 1920's as "Maryland's Master Waterfront," most of Riviera Beach is on the peninsula created by Stony, Cox, and Rock Creek, as well as the Patapsco River. The other part of town lies across Stony Creek. At 3.2 square miles, nearly 20 percent of which is water, Riviera Beach is the epitome of an idyllic little beach town. A population of roughly 12,000 makes for a close-knit community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Riviera Beach, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Riviera Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

