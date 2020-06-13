267 Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, MD with balcony
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 38
1 of 45
1 of 29
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 48
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 5
1 of 9
1 of 23
1 of 37
1 of 5
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 30
You can tell Riviera Beach natives from visitors by the way they say the name of the town. Locals pronounce it "re-veer-uh."
Established in the 1920's as "Maryland's Master Waterfront," most of Riviera Beach is on the peninsula created by Stony, Cox, and Rock Creek, as well as the Patapsco River. The other part of town lies across Stony Creek. At 3.2 square miles, nearly 20 percent of which is water, Riviera Beach is the epitome of an idyllic little beach town. A population of roughly 12,000 makes for a close-knit community. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Riviera Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.