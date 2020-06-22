All apartments in Riverside
Riverside, MD
4414 Danbury Square
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4414 Danbury Square

4414 Danbury Square · No Longer Available
Location

4414 Danbury Square, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Three finished levels of living space in this 3bed/2.5bath townhouse in Bristol Forest. Walk in to open-concept main level with living/dining combination leading into spacious kitchen. Kitchen offers ample cabinet and counter space. Sliders to oversized rear deck for additional entertaining space. Three spacious bedrooms on second level sharing one full bath. Finished walk-out basement offers additional rec space with another full bath. Within 1 mile to I-95 for easy commute to APG or Baltimore. Pets welcome with owner approval and deposit. Grill and patio furniture stay for Tenant use. Trash, lawn and snow removal all included in rent for maintenance free living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Danbury Square have any available units?
4414 Danbury Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
Is 4414 Danbury Square currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Danbury Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Danbury Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 4414 Danbury Square is pet friendly.
Does 4414 Danbury Square offer parking?
No, 4414 Danbury Square does not offer parking.
Does 4414 Danbury Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 Danbury Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Danbury Square have a pool?
No, 4414 Danbury Square does not have a pool.
Does 4414 Danbury Square have accessible units?
No, 4414 Danbury Square does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Danbury Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 4414 Danbury Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4414 Danbury Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 4414 Danbury Square does not have units with air conditioning.
