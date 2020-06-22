4414 Danbury Square

Amenities

Three finished levels of living space in this 3bed/2.5bath townhouse in Bristol Forest. Walk in to open-concept main level with living/dining combination leading into spacious kitchen. Kitchen offers ample cabinet and counter space. Sliders to oversized rear deck for additional entertaining space. Three spacious bedrooms on second level sharing one full bath. Finished walk-out basement offers additional rec space with another full bath. Within 1 mile to I-95 for easy commute to APG or Baltimore. Pets welcome with owner approval and deposit. Grill and patio furniture stay for Tenant use. Trash, lawn and snow removal all included in rent for maintenance free living.