Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home in Belcamp, MD - This newly renovated home offers a large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, dinning area, large living room, 1st floor master bedroom, finished basement, 1 car garage, large fenced in back yard and much much more. Home has new flooring and fresh paint throughout. This is a must see. Close to 95, APG, shopping, dinning and more. Pets are not accepted for this property.



(RLNE5144930)