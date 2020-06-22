1425 Golden Rod Court, Riverside, MD 21017 Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 FINISHED LEVELS. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES. LARGE OPEN FIRST FLOOR WITH WOOD LAMINET FLOORS. DECK. BACKS TO TREES. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH WALK OUT TO BACK YARD. Must use WEICHERT REALTORS Diana Realty app &lease. $50 each credit applicant over 18 yrs of age.1st mo rent&security deposit must be certified funds;NO personal checks
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT have any available units?
1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT have?
Some of 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.