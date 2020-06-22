All apartments in Riverside
1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:24 PM

1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT

1425 Golden Rod Court · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Golden Rod Court, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 FINISHED LEVELS. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES. LARGE OPEN FIRST FLOOR WITH WOOD LAMINET FLOORS. DECK. BACKS TO TREES. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH WALK OUT TO BACK YARD. Must use WEICHERT REALTORS Diana Realty app &lease. $50 each credit applicant over 18 yrs of age.1st mo rent&security deposit must be certified funds;NO personal checks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT have any available units?
1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT have?
Some of 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT offer parking?
No, 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT have a pool?
No, 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
