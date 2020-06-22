1425 GOLDEN ROD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

3 FINISHED LEVELS. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES. LARGE OPEN FIRST FLOOR WITH WOOD LAMINET FLOORS. DECK. BACKS TO TREES. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH WALK OUT TO BACK YARD. Must use WEICHERT REALTORS Diana Realty app &lease. $50 each credit applicant over 18 yrs of age.1st mo rent&security deposit must be certified funds;NO personal checks