Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets extra storage

Wonderful and open 2br/ba condo with 1 car garage and extra storage space. Condo adorns 2 large master suites with full bathrooms. Both bedrooms boast walk in closets. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen and W/D off kitchen with extra storage. Balcony with slider off living room. Convenient to all major highways, shopping, APG, etc.