104 Apartments for rent in Riverdale Park, MD with hardwood floors
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 57
1 of 14
1 of 24
1 of 29
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 42
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 26
1 of 36
1 of 21
1 of 26
1 of 77
While Riverdale Park is a nice, normal American suburb today, it hasn't always been. In the 1960s, it was a hotbed of counter-culture, and there are still many remnants left over in the town, like group houses, counter-cultural businesses, and more. Don't expect too much rebelliousness there anymore, though!
Riverdale Park is a small town in Prince George's County, Maryland. The town has a rich history. Founded in the late 19th century, Riverdale Park developed as a suburb of Washington D.C., where people lived when they weren't in the bigger nearby city for work or play. In 1920, the town officially incorporated and became a city, and the area has continued to grow ever since. Most people today still live in Riverdale Park as a suburb. Most people that live there do spend the bulk of their time in either Washington D.C. or nearby College Park, which is home to the main campus of the University of Maryland. Still, Riverdale Park has its own strong, vibrant community with tons of suburban amenities -- a perfect escape from the nearby hustle bustle of America's capital. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Riverdale Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.