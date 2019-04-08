1294 Breckenridge Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

3 bed 2.5 bath Garage TH water priv backs to woods - Property Id: 98631



Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Riva offers the convenience of access to Annapolis and Rt 50 or 214 for commuting with the comfort of a family friendly community. Your new home has upgraded appliances, glistening hardwood floors in the office and kitchen/dining room, a 3 sided gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, garage, open Floorplan with breakfast bar, 2 story deck backing to the privacy of woods, and much much more. Community provides lots of wooded privacy for walks, sidewalks throughput, playground, fishing pier and kayak rack (a kayak is provided for you too!). Contact me now at 410-two one five-2748 to learn more about your new home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98631

Property Id 98631



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4683146)