Riva, MD
1294 Breckenridge Cir
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:54 AM

1294 Breckenridge Cir

1294 Breckenridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1294 Breckenridge Circle, Riva, MD 21140
Riva

Amenities

3 bed 2.5 bath Garage TH water priv backs to woods - Property Id: 98631

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Riva offers the convenience of access to Annapolis and Rt 50 or 214 for commuting with the comfort of a family friendly community. Your new home has upgraded appliances, glistening hardwood floors in the office and kitchen/dining room, a 3 sided gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, garage, open Floorplan with breakfast bar, 2 story deck backing to the privacy of woods, and much much more. Community provides lots of wooded privacy for walks, sidewalks throughput, playground, fishing pier and kayak rack (a kayak is provided for you too!). Contact me now at 410-two one five-2748 to learn more about your new home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98631
Property Id 98631

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4683146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1294 Breckenridge Cir have any available units?
1294 Breckenridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riva, MD.
What amenities does 1294 Breckenridge Cir have?
Some of 1294 Breckenridge Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1294 Breckenridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1294 Breckenridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1294 Breckenridge Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1294 Breckenridge Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1294 Breckenridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1294 Breckenridge Cir offers parking.
Does 1294 Breckenridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1294 Breckenridge Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1294 Breckenridge Cir have a pool?
No, 1294 Breckenridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1294 Breckenridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 1294 Breckenridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1294 Breckenridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1294 Breckenridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1294 Breckenridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1294 Breckenridge Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
