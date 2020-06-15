All apartments in Reisterstown
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

14 GLYNDALE COURT

14 Glyndale Court · No Longer Available
Location

14 Glyndale Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Reduced...An absolute joy to show! New carpet, dishwasher to be replaced, freshly painted, finished rec room, bathroom on every floor. Don't hesitate! This one will fly off the MLS!!open Saturday 11-12:00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

