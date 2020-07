Amenities

Move in ready and Charming 4-bed/ 3 bath single family. Featuring wooden floors on the main level with tons of sunlight. A beautiful backyard with a spacious deck great some summer cookouts. the kitchen presents space for a breakfast table alongside with the sizable dining room. Large bedrooms with 2 full baths on the upper level. Finished lower level with bedroom and full bathroom, freshly painted. Near shopping centers, main roads, public transportation, I-270 and much more.