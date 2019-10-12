All apartments in Redland
Find more places like 7817 White Cliff Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redland, MD
/
7817 White Cliff Terrace
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

7817 White Cliff Terrace

7817 White Cliff Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7817 White Cliff Terrace, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse next to Shady Grove Metro - Cozy townhouse in Park Overlook. Minutes away from Shady Grove Metro/270/370/ICC Exits. Approximately 10-15 min walk to Shady Grove metro. Perfect commute to NIH, Bethesda, Walter Reed, or downtown.

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Master bedroom has walk in closet and bathroom. Deck and patio for entertaining. Finished basement makes for a great office or rec room. Tons of storage space. Two reserved parking spaces and visitor parking available as well.

Great schools- Candlewood Elementary has a 9 greatschools.org rating. Community includes a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields. It is the perfect neighborhood for walks and runs. Located across the street from Needwood Park. Close to several town centers and shopping centers for dining and shopping.

(RLNE3264197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7817 White Cliff Terrace have any available units?
7817 White Cliff Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 7817 White Cliff Terrace have?
Some of 7817 White Cliff Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7817 White Cliff Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7817 White Cliff Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7817 White Cliff Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7817 White Cliff Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redland.
Does 7817 White Cliff Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7817 White Cliff Terrace offers parking.
Does 7817 White Cliff Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7817 White Cliff Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7817 White Cliff Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 7817 White Cliff Terrace has a pool.
Does 7817 White Cliff Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7817 White Cliff Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7817 White Cliff Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7817 White Cliff Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7817 White Cliff Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7817 White Cliff Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redland Apartments with BalconyRedland Apartments with Gym
Redland Apartments with ParkingRedland Dog Friendly Apartments
Redland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MD
Franconia, VADamascus, MDSpring Ridge, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America