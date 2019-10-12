7817 White Cliff Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool guest parking tennis court

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse next to Shady Grove Metro - Cozy townhouse in Park Overlook. Minutes away from Shady Grove Metro/270/370/ICC Exits. Approximately 10-15 min walk to Shady Grove metro. Perfect commute to NIH, Bethesda, Walter Reed, or downtown.



3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Master bedroom has walk in closet and bathroom. Deck and patio for entertaining. Finished basement makes for a great office or rec room. Tons of storage space. Two reserved parking spaces and visitor parking available as well.



Great schools- Candlewood Elementary has a 9 greatschools.org rating. Community includes a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields. It is the perfect neighborhood for walks and runs. Located across the street from Needwood Park. Close to several town centers and shopping centers for dining and shopping.



(RLNE3264197)