7813 BREEZY DOWN TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill

End unit brick front townhome at Park Overlook! Close to 27//370/200 and you can even walk to Metro! Modern kitchen with granite island and high end appliances. Fully finished basement with fireplace, backyard is all gated and has a deck to enjoy outside grill! Yet it is very quiet and beautiful community offering swimming pool and basketball courts, nice walking path and Blueberry Park is at the corner to have fun paying outside. Needwood park and golf course is less than 5 minutes drive. Shopping at King Farm Safeway and 4 banks offers service there! Wonderful opportunity! Requires 24 hour showing notice. Tenants are in moving process and all it will be professionally cleaned!Photos were previously taken, not current condition. However, photos will be updated after tenants move out.