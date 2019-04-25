7719 MAJESTIC WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Location, Location, Location! Short walk/drive to Shady Grove Metro, easy access to the ICC connector (370 & 200) -- an all-around a commuters' dream. This home boast gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper levels, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, granite counter-tops and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Spacious deck overlooking fenced yard great for grilling & entertaining. Basement has a bedroom or den with full bath, and a family room with full size windows, wood burning fireplace with heatilator to warm up the cold winter blues topped with full walk out-to brick patio with two assigned parking spaces. Amenities include large community pool, basketball courts, playgrounds short walk to Blueberry Hills Park which provides soccer field, lighted tennis court, and covered picnic area. Did we mention Needwood Lake is just a short drive away? This is not your everyday rental and such an awesome community to live in, come visit today. WE HAVE MULTIPLE RENTALS APPLLICATIONS. NO MORE SHOWING.