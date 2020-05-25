All apartments in Redland
Last updated May 25 2020 at 5:07 AM

7708 IRONFORGE COURT

7708 Ironforge Court · No Longer Available
Location

7708 Ironforge Court, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Clean, bright and fully updated townhome. This beautiful home has three bedrooms on the upper level, two full baths, cathedral ceilings in the Owner's suite, The main level has all hardwood floors throughout the living and dining areas, ceramic tile in the table space kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk out to spacious decks from the kitchen and plenty of space for a table for your daily meals. Basement has a fourth bedroom or a den with full bath, family room with wood burning fireplace and walks to your second tear deck. Desirable location within a 10-15 walk to Shady Grove Metro, short drive to I270/I370 and Intercounty Connector (ICC Rt 200) allowing you an easy commute to almost anywhere. Numerous amenities include outdoor swimming pool, basketball court plus. Blueberry Hills Park is a 20 acre county park right across the street form the house with softball field, full size soccer field, lighted tennis court, and covered picnic areas equipped with grills and playground, This is a perfect 10!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 IRONFORGE COURT have any available units?
7708 IRONFORGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 7708 IRONFORGE COURT have?
Some of 7708 IRONFORGE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 IRONFORGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7708 IRONFORGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 IRONFORGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7708 IRONFORGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redland.
Does 7708 IRONFORGE COURT offer parking?
No, 7708 IRONFORGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7708 IRONFORGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7708 IRONFORGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 IRONFORGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7708 IRONFORGE COURT has a pool.
Does 7708 IRONFORGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7708 IRONFORGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 IRONFORGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7708 IRONFORGE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7708 IRONFORGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7708 IRONFORGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

