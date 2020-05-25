7708 IRONFORGE COURT

Amenities

Clean, bright and fully updated townhome. This beautiful home has three bedrooms on the upper level, two full baths, cathedral ceilings in the Owner's suite, The main level has all hardwood floors throughout the living and dining areas, ceramic tile in the table space kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk out to spacious decks from the kitchen and plenty of space for a table for your daily meals. Basement has a fourth bedroom or a den with full bath, family room with wood burning fireplace and walks to your second tear deck. Desirable location within a 10-15 walk to Shady Grove Metro, short drive to I270/I370 and Intercounty Connector (ICC Rt 200) allowing you an easy commute to almost anywhere. Numerous amenities include outdoor swimming pool, basketball court plus. Blueberry Hills Park is a 20 acre county park right across the street form the house with softball field, full size soccer field, lighted tennis court, and covered picnic areas equipped with grills and playground, This is a perfect 10!