Beautifully renovated three level townhouse. All new flooring, fresh neutral paint throughout, stainless appliances, gas cooking, new kitchen countertop. Three bedrooms, two full and two half baths. Finished basement. Sliders in living room to deck and open space. Washer and Dryer included. Gas heat, electric central air. Two assigned parking spaces. Convenient location. Good credit only, please. NO pets per owner. NO exceptions.