6707 GARRETT ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Move right in before 2020! A spacious and expanded Split Level with 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms + a private separate office. The property is fully updated and recently painted. Hardwood floors. New carpet on main level. New Roof, New Furnace, Hot Water Heater replaced within the past 2 years. Kitchen with Granite Counters and Maple Cabinets, overlooking a large Family Room with a Reading Area and built-ins. A private office with a separate Entrance. Spacious Master Bedroom Suite with Sitting Area, Walk-in Closet and private Balcony. Large Master Bathroom with Whirlpool Bath, separate shower, marble tiles and a dual vanity. Lots of space and storage. 2-car garage and plenty of parking space. Dual level deck and balcony. A large lot with its own playground.