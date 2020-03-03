All apartments in Redland
6707 GARRETT ROAD
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:40 AM

6707 GARRETT ROAD

6707 Garrett Road · No Longer Available
Location

6707 Garrett Road, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Move right in before 2020! A spacious and expanded Split Level with 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms + a private separate office. The property is fully updated and recently painted. Hardwood floors. New carpet on main level. New Roof, New Furnace, Hot Water Heater replaced within the past 2 years. Kitchen with Granite Counters and Maple Cabinets, overlooking a large Family Room with a Reading Area and built-ins. A private office with a separate Entrance. Spacious Master Bedroom Suite with Sitting Area, Walk-in Closet and private Balcony. Large Master Bathroom with Whirlpool Bath, separate shower, marble tiles and a dual vanity. Lots of space and storage. 2-car garage and plenty of parking space. Dual level deck and balcony. A large lot with its own playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6707 GARRETT ROAD have any available units?
6707 GARRETT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 6707 GARRETT ROAD have?
Some of 6707 GARRETT ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6707 GARRETT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6707 GARRETT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 GARRETT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6707 GARRETT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redland.
Does 6707 GARRETT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6707 GARRETT ROAD offers parking.
Does 6707 GARRETT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 GARRETT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 GARRETT ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6707 GARRETT ROAD has a pool.
Does 6707 GARRETT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6707 GARRETT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 GARRETT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6707 GARRETT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6707 GARRETT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6707 GARRETT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

