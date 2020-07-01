All apartments in Randallstown
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:27 PM

8911 Winands Road

8911 Winands Road · No Longer Available
Location

8911 Winands Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Huge 4 Bedroom SFH in Randallstown! - Huge 4 bedroom SFH with garage in Randallstown! The main level offers tons of space for entertaining, including a fully equipped kitchen with ceramic tile and separate dining area, bright and spacious living room, and a convenient half bath. The upper level boasts ample sized bedrooms with hardwood floors, and 2 updated full baths. The finished basement provides additional living space, a full-sized washer/dryer, and access to the large backyard.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renter's insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5209654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8911 Winands Road have any available units?
8911 Winands Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 8911 Winands Road have?
Some of 8911 Winands Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8911 Winands Road currently offering any rent specials?
8911 Winands Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8911 Winands Road pet-friendly?
No, 8911 Winands Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 8911 Winands Road offer parking?
Yes, 8911 Winands Road offers parking.
Does 8911 Winands Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8911 Winands Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8911 Winands Road have a pool?
No, 8911 Winands Road does not have a pool.
Does 8911 Winands Road have accessible units?
No, 8911 Winands Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8911 Winands Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8911 Winands Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8911 Winands Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8911 Winands Road does not have units with air conditioning.

