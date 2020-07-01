8911 Winands Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Huge 4 Bedroom SFH in Randallstown! - Huge 4 bedroom SFH with garage in Randallstown! The main level offers tons of space for entertaining, including a fully equipped kitchen with ceramic tile and separate dining area, bright and spacious living room, and a convenient half bath. The upper level boasts ample sized bedrooms with hardwood floors, and 2 updated full baths. The finished basement provides additional living space, a full-sized washer/dryer, and access to the large backyard.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renter's insurance required.



Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5209654)