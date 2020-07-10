All apartments in Randallstown
8611 Allenswood Road

8611 Allenswood Road · No Longer Available
Location

8611 Allenswood Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the sought after Randallwood subdivision. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The Florida room off of the kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The huge backyard does not disappoint. Schedule your appointment today.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8611 Allenswood Road have any available units?
8611 Allenswood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 8611 Allenswood Road have?
Some of 8611 Allenswood Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8611 Allenswood Road currently offering any rent specials?
8611 Allenswood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8611 Allenswood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8611 Allenswood Road is pet friendly.
Does 8611 Allenswood Road offer parking?
No, 8611 Allenswood Road does not offer parking.
Does 8611 Allenswood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8611 Allenswood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8611 Allenswood Road have a pool?
No, 8611 Allenswood Road does not have a pool.
Does 8611 Allenswood Road have accessible units?
No, 8611 Allenswood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8611 Allenswood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8611 Allenswood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8611 Allenswood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8611 Allenswood Road does not have units with air conditioning.

