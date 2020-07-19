All apartments in Randallstown
Find more places like 52 Ojibway Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Randallstown, MD
/
52 Ojibway Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

52 Ojibway Rd

52 Ojibway Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Randallstown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

52 Ojibway Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
52 Ojibway Rd Available 03/17/19 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Randallstown - 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Randallstown boasts fresh paint and new carpet throughout! Spacious living room and separating dining room with a fully-equipped kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and pantry for added storage. Three ample bedrooms on the upper level including a master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. The finished lower level provides additional living space plus a separate laundry area with full-sized washer/dryer.

VOUCHERS WELCOME! Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required!
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zachary at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this property of get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4408304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Ojibway Rd have any available units?
52 Ojibway Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 52 Ojibway Rd have?
Some of 52 Ojibway Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Ojibway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
52 Ojibway Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Ojibway Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 Ojibway Rd is pet friendly.
Does 52 Ojibway Rd offer parking?
No, 52 Ojibway Rd does not offer parking.
Does 52 Ojibway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Ojibway Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Ojibway Rd have a pool?
No, 52 Ojibway Rd does not have a pool.
Does 52 Ojibway Rd have accessible units?
No, 52 Ojibway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Ojibway Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Ojibway Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Ojibway Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Ojibway Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln
Randallstown, MD 21133
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir
Randallstown, MD 21133

Similar Pages

Randallstown 1 BedroomsRandallstown 2 Bedrooms
Randallstown Apartments with BalconiesRandallstown Apartments with Parking
Randallstown Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MD
Crofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDWhite Marsh, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University