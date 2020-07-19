Amenities
52 Ojibway Rd Available 03/17/19 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Randallstown - 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Randallstown boasts fresh paint and new carpet throughout! Spacious living room and separating dining room with a fully-equipped kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and pantry for added storage. Three ample bedrooms on the upper level including a master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. The finished lower level provides additional living space plus a separate laundry area with full-sized washer/dryer.
VOUCHERS WELCOME! Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required!
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Zachary at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com
You can apply for this property of get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com
