3804 JANBROOK ROAD

Don't miss this huge 70s era charmer in the heart of Randallstown! This 4BR, 3.5 BA home is deceptively larger than it appears. Over 2600 sq. ft. of finished living space! Refinished, gleaming hardwood floors throughout the upper levels! Newly updated kitchen w/ granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Three updated full baths! Huge owner's suite with walk in closet and jetted tub! The living room and dining room have vaulted ceilings which adds to their spacious feel! Lower level with two large entertainment areas, corner wood-burning fireplace, full family room w/ built-in entertainment area, along with a separate in-law suite! Large, level rear yard with deck! This home also retains some of its original charm! Make your appointment today!