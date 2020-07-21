All apartments in Randallstown
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

3804 JANBROOK ROAD

3804 Janbrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

3804 Janbrook Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't miss this huge 70s era charmer in the heart of Randallstown! This 4BR, 3.5 BA home is deceptively larger than it appears. Over 2600 sq. ft. of finished living space! Refinished, gleaming hardwood floors throughout the upper levels! Newly updated kitchen w/ granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Three updated full baths! Huge owner's suite with walk in closet and jetted tub! The living room and dining room have vaulted ceilings which adds to their spacious feel! Lower level with two large entertainment areas, corner wood-burning fireplace, full family room w/ built-in entertainment area, along with a separate in-law suite! Large, level rear yard with deck! This home also retains some of its original charm! Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 JANBROOK ROAD have any available units?
3804 JANBROOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 3804 JANBROOK ROAD have?
Some of 3804 JANBROOK ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 JANBROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3804 JANBROOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 JANBROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3804 JANBROOK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 3804 JANBROOK ROAD offer parking?
No, 3804 JANBROOK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3804 JANBROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 JANBROOK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 JANBROOK ROAD have a pool?
No, 3804 JANBROOK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3804 JANBROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3804 JANBROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 JANBROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 JANBROOK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3804 JANBROOK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3804 JANBROOK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
