9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY

9753 Glassy Creek Way · No Longer Available
9753 Glassy Creek Way, Queensland, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Practically brand new rental unit. Beautiful 2 level, Condo/Townhome w/ one car garage ready for immediate occupancy. Home features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and family room off of kitchen. Upper level features owners suite with 2 walk-in closets and spa bath, 2nd family room that leads out to you private deck with great views. Community features many amenities coming soon, clubhouse, pool, 150-acre park, and more. Minutes to the military base, beltway, and downtown DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY have any available units?
9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queensland, MD.
What amenities does 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY have?
Some of 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queensland.
Does 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY offers parking.
Does 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY has a pool.
Does 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY have accessible units?
No, 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
