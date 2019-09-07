9753 GLASSY CREEK WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Practically brand new rental unit. Beautiful 2 level, Condo/Townhome w/ one car garage ready for immediate occupancy. Home features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and family room off of kitchen. Upper level features owners suite with 2 walk-in closets and spa bath, 2nd family room that leads out to you private deck with great views. Community features many amenities coming soon, clubhouse, pool, 150-acre park, and more. Minutes to the military base, beltway, and downtown DC.